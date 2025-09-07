The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to receive a massive boost for the opening week of the 2025 NRL Finals series, with winger Jacob Kiraz firming for an early return to the field.\r\n\r\nCurrently sidelined with a foot injury, Kiraz wasn't estimated to return until at least the third week of the finals, but skipper Stephen Crichton has confirmed that he is on track to face the Melbourne Storm this week.\r\n\r\n"He should be alright," Crichton told Zero Tackle on Monday at the 2025 NRL Finals launch.\r\n\r\n"He's 50\/50 right now. He has got a whole week of training that he's got to get through, but hopefully he passes all his training and gets to come in and play.\r\n\r\n"He gives a lot of boys confidence in everything that we do, and hopefully he gets the all clear to come in and play."\r\n\r\nAlthough he is set to return, if Kiraz remains unavailable, the Bulldogs will call upon either rookie Jethro Rinakama or the departing Blake Wilson to fill the vacant spot in the back-line.\r\n\r\nThe news couldn't have come at a better time for the Bulldogs, who will be without winger Marcelo Montoya for at least one week after he suffered a minor ankle injury on Saturday night against the Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nWhile some reports indicate that he will not play again this season, other reports have emerged from various outlets that he is expected to be available for selection during the 2025 NRL Finals campaign.\r\n\r\n"He's been one of our best players throughout the year and one of our senior players too on the field," Crichton said on Montoya.\r\n\r\n"It's pretty sad that he doesn't get to play finals this year."