Canterbury Bulldogs back Declan Casey has delivered an emotional farewell to the club on social media after not being offered a contract extension.

One of few players who remained off-contract at the Bulldogs, the club has decided not to extend his contract for the 2024 NRL season.

The son of former Dragons and North Sydney Bears player Stephen Casey, the 23-year-old made his NRL debut in Round 16 in 2022 against the Cronulla Sharks. Unfortunately, he was taken from the field with a concussion after being knocked to the ground.

He would go on to play six games for the Canterbury Bulldogs scoring two tries in the process, and was a member of the club's NSW Cup team in their 2022 Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers.

"I can't thank you enough for seeing in me what no one else did," he wrote on social media.

"Coming to the club in 2019 I made a promise to myself that I'd do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me.

"4 years later you made something I could only DREAM of come true and for that I'm forever grateful.

"To all the teammates I've had during my time here, you've made coming to work everyday worth it. The brotherhood and memories I've created here is something that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

"I appreciate you for believing in me and for challenging me to be better every single day.

"Last but certainly not least. Something I've learnt from my time at the Bulldogs is that we don't have fans...we have SUPPORTERS, people that cheer for this club no matter win, lose or draw. I can never express enough gratitude for all of you, but just know this club will forever hold a special place in my heart.

"Thank You."