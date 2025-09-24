The Canterbury Bulldogs have a plethora of halves options, but with their most experienced half being 25-year-old Matt Burton, the club has decided to seek some veteran leadership.

Insert Dolphins playmaker Sean O'Sullivan, who has reportedly signed with the Bulldogs in a bid to boost their halves stocks even further.

The veteran general agreed to terms with the Belmore-based club earlier in the week, according to The Daily Telegraph, and will be brought in to mentor the side's young stars in Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods.

While O'Sullivan is also expected to be counted on during the Origin period and in case of injury, the 27-year-old's primary goal is to mentor the club's future halves, with hopes of getting them ready to lead the Bulldogs into their next era of success.

As reported earlier last month, the deal comes amid a major halves swap across multiple clubs, including the Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights, and the Dolphins.

O'Sullivan has reportedly been identified as a future NRL coach, with this move potentially opening the door to a longer-term career amongst the Bulldogs' coaching staff.