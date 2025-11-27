Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula says he's ready to embrace the pressure of his contract year as the club looks to extend him well beyond 2026.

After spending time in New York with his wife Aaliyah during the off-season, Bula returned refreshed and focused on what he calls the “biggest season” of his career.

"You can't hide from it," Bula told the Daily Telegraph.

"I feel safe when I'm with my wife and family because I can be myself around them.

"Their love won't change for me."

Off-contract at the end of 2026, the Tigers are desperate to secure the 23-year-old long-term as he headlines a list of high-profile fullbacks set to enter the final years of their deals.

Bula spent his break training alongside sprint coach Roger Fabri, improving his speed by four metres over 100m and earning comparisons to the NRL's fastest men.

"If he was running 11.50 before, he's now running 11.1," Fabri said.

"Most national athletes wouldn't get that in a lifetime; he got it in five weeks."

Fabri went as far as comparing Bula's athletic profile to the best fullbacks he's trained, including James Tedesco and Jarryd Hayne.

The Fijian international also reconnected with former Tigers teammate Lachlan Galvin, who now plays at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"I love Lachie, he's a good kid," Bula said.

"It was tough seeing what he went through last year, but I just wanted to be there for him and check up on him.

"I think our relationship grew after that."

Despite ongoing speculation about his future, Bula's focus remains on helping Benji Marshall's side take the next step in 2026.

"We've definitely got the team," he said.

"We've got Jarome, we've got Api, we've got some good forwards like Terrell, Royce, Fonua, and a good backline too.

"We just need to gel together and focus on playing footy."

Fabri believes Bula's improved acceleration could make him one of the NRL's most explosive players next year.

"If he walked into a horse sale, he's one you'd be paying top dollar for," Fabri said.

"He looks like an athlete, but when you see him move, he actually bounces differently."

Bula will rejoin the Tigers for pre-season training next week, with renewed optimism that his best football, and potentially a career-defining contract, lie ahead.