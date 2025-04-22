Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has revealed that he has decided to leave social media after a tough couple of months and opened up on the brilliance of his returning halves partner, Mitchell Moses.

Over the past couple of months, Brown has received a lot of criticism and backlash due to the Eels' poor form coinciding with his signing of a lucrative $13 million contract with the Newcastle Knights, which will begin in 2026 and run through the next decade.

Losing four-straight matches to begin the season and currently on the bottom of the NRL ladder, Monday's win against the Wests Tigers couldn't have come at a better time for the Eels and especially Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching between halves partners Ronald Volkman and Dean Hawkins, Brown finally got to team up with Mitchell Moses which saw him have arguably his best match of the season to date.

Aiming to turn the club's fortunes around, Brown has revealed that he decided to leave Instagram to clear his mind and spent more time with his family to get away from the backlash from fans and pundits.

"I've told a few people, you get off Instagram, you don't see anything so I'm doing well," Brown said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been spending a lot of time with my family, that's what makes me happy and I don't really see the negatives.

“There have been a lot of games we could've won and we just fell off in the end.

"Then there have been games we lost momentum and teams blew us off the park, which don't really represent how we want to play.

“Being able to get into the game, they put us on the heater but we bounced straight back. That's pleasing to see and it's way better when there's a bye next week, it's a four-point win.”

While he will exit the Eels to join the Newcastle Knights at the end of the season, Brown spoke on the bond of returning halves partner Mitchell Moses.

Although the club sit at the bottom of the NRL ladder for now, coach Jason Ryles will be hoping the halves partnership can rejuvenate their season as they look like an entirely different team in attack with Brown at five-eighth and Moses at halfback.

Moses' return couldn't have come at a better time for the Eels who conceded 202 points in the first six matches of the season while only putting up 79 points and recording a single victory.

In his first match this season, he firmed as the favourite to play in the halves for the NSW Blues and had four try assists, three line-break assists, and kicked a crucial 40/20 in the opening half as he guided the Eels to a 38-22 win over Western Sydney rivals Wests Tigers.

"It's awesome to have him back, it's more the little things he has in his game that allow everyone else to do their job well," Brown added.

"Mitch's biggest attribute is just his dominance. People know that when he makes a call, it's the right one. He's always got the right kick, always got the right pass and good things happen around him.

"(He does) the little things, the kick finishes, the organisation.

"For him, being able to do that and come in with confidence, it just gives everyone else confidence around him and does the same for me."

Heading into the bye this round, the Eels will then face the Cronulla Sharks, Dolphins and Newcastle Knights over the next month.