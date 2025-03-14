The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of Dylan Brown from the start of the 2026 season on a monster ten-year deal.

The club confirmed the contract will run for ten seasons, through to the end of 2035.

No mention was made of any options involved in the contract, meaning the New Zealand international star will now likely see his career out in the Hunter.

Brown will be 35 years of age by the time the mega contract, which has been reported to be worth as much as $14 million, expires.

The Knights released a short statement on Friday afternoon confirming the signature.

"The Newcastle Knights are delighted to confirm the signing of Dylan Brown, who will join the club in 2026, until the end of the 2035 National Rugby League season," the Knights wrote in the statement.

"Out of respect for all related parties, the Newcastle Knights and all Club representatives will make no further comment, until Dylan commences employment with the Knights.

"Our Club looks forward to welcoming Dylan and his family to the Hunter region, upon the completion of his current contract commitments."

Newcastle, who have Jackson Hastings coming off-contract at the end of the season, currently have Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland, Tyson Gamble and Fletcher Sharpe as the other options in the halves to partner Brown next season.

Gamble or Sharpe would be seen as the most likely options, although Sharpe, who is playing five-eighth this year, and Crossland, could both line up elsewhere in the side.

The Knights will also have salary cap calls to make in the coming months, with Brown and Kalyn Ponga now believed to be soaking up a combined $2.7 million of the club's salary cap for each of the next two seasons.

Brown will link up with the Knights for pre-season training in November.