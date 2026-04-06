The Perth Bears are continuing to build their strong roster for their inaugural 2027 campaign, with the latest signing coming as Kit Laulilii.\n\nIt will be the first time the new franchise has signed two brothers to its club, with Luke Laulilii already committing to terms in January to head to the west.\n\nMal Meninga's historic signing will see the two Wests Tigers talents line up in Bears colours next season, with the Daily Telegraph reporting big-brother Kit has inked a two-year deal. \n\nMeninga's strong recruitment drive has seen the likes of Tyran Wishart, Scott Sorensen, Nick Meaney, Siosifa Talakai, and many others commit to the move.\n\nDespite concerns about the travel distance, Meninga is making the right moves to field a competitive side when they enter the competition next year.\n\nLaulilii made his NRL debut in 2023 for the Tigers at 18-years old and has been a steady depth player for the Leichhardt-based club, making one appearance each in 2024 and 2025.\n\nHe brings strong leadership to the growing Bears pack, captaining the Western Suburbs Magpies Harold Matthews team to an undefeated title season in 2022.\n\nWith an opportunity arising to re-link with his younger brother, Meninga has given him a greater chance to feature in the top grade to develop his trade as a middle forward.\n\nYounger brother Luke has been a consistent feature in the Tigers' lineup, playing 13 games in the NRL, proving he has what it takes to push for a starting outside back spot for the Perth outfit.\n\nThe Bears will officially kick off their campaign in November this year when the Laulilii brothers join the squad to take part in a tough inaugural preseason.