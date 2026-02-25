Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth Luke Brooks has revealed he is open to a switch to hooker to accomomdate for the young prospects coming through the grades in Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh.

Pressure has mounted on the peninsular with the club failing to get out of second gear against the Rabbitohs in a trial in which we saw a close to full-strength Manly outfit.

Many believe Walsh is ready to take on the starting position off Brooks, with him and Jamal Forgarty unable to click in attack against the Rabbitohs.

It is looking like Walsh and Large are earmarked to be the long-term halves duo for the Northern Beaches club, with 17-year old brother of Onitoni, Ashton, applying his trade nicely in SG Ball.

However, Brooks revealed to the Daily Telegraph that if it is best for the team, he is happy to move out of the halves for the first time in his career for the betterment of the side.

“If the club comes and needs it, I need to do what's best for the team, I'll be open to it,” Brooks said to the publication.