Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth Luke Brooks has revealed he is open to a switch to hooker to accomomdate for the young prospects coming through the grades in Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh.

Pressure has mounted on the peninsular with the club failing to get out of second gear against the Rabbitohs in a trial in which we saw a close to full-strength Manly outfit.

Many believe Walsh is ready to take on the starting position off Brooks, with him and Jamal Forgarty unable to click in attack against the Rabbitohs.

It is looking like Walsh and Large are earmarked to be the long-term halves duo for the Northern Beaches club, with 17-year old brother of Onitoni, Ashton, applying his trade nicely in SG Ball. 

However, Brooks revealed to the Daily Telegraph that if it is best for the team, he is happy to move out of the halves for the first time in his career for the betterment of the side.

“If the club comes and needs it, I need to do what's best for the team, I'll be open to it,” Brooks said to the publication.

“We haven't spoken about it with Seibs, so it hasn't been a huge thought in my mind.”

With Jake Simpkin there to start the season, if results don't go the Sea Eagles' way, coach Anthony Seibold may be forced to put Brooks on the 6-man bench and have Walsh start on the left side. 

It comes as Large and Walsh orchestrated a dominant win in Week 2 of the preseason challenge against the Warriors, who fielded a much more experienced side. 

Brooks hasn't lost any hope, saying the Souths' loss was a lesson, and they will be able to improve off of it.

“We got a reality check of where we are,” Brooks said.

“It's not the worst case, there are some things we can work on and build into round one.”

The trio of Brooks, Walsh, and Large all come off contract at the end of 2027, with results expected to play a significant role in the Sea Eagles' retention of the playmakers.

