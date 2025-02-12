A talented Brisbane Broncos youngster has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury at training which could potentially see him ruled out for the entire 2025 NRL season.

Making his debut in Round 27 in 2023, Blake Mozer has been regarded as a future star of the Broncos and enters this season as the club's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Showing fans glimpses of his potential and skill during his nine first-grade matches, 2025 was earmarked as a potential breakout season for the youngster as he nears the end of his current deal and remains on the open market.

Initially slated to compete this week against the Gold Coast Titans, Mozer could potentially be ruled out for the entire 2025 NRL season after suffering a shoulder injury during a training mishap, per Code Sports.

While the U19s QLD Maroons hooker could require surgery on his shoulder, the club are attempting to rehabilitate the injury. Still, no matter what decision is made, he will at least miss the first few opening rounds of the 2025 NRL season.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Mozer who is currently fighting for his future at the Brisbane Broncos as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 season.

This leaves the door open for Billy Walters, Cory Paix and Tyson Smoothy to cement a regular spot at dummy-half with Ben Hunt set to pair Adam Reynolds in the halves with Ezra Mam currently suspended.

"I probably won't give away too much there because I've just said to the boys, 'Go and compete'," Maguire said.

"I'm very fortunate that I've got some really good dummy-halves, and [with] the craft they're learning and what I'm trying to get them to understand and running the game plan.

"They've all shown they're very capable.

"So it's going to be good competition over the next month to drive to where we want to get to. But I could go in any which way with these guys."