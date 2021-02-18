Broncos young gun Tom Dearden has reportedly met with the North Queensland Cowboys in discussing his future in the league, with the teenager looking to assess his options past the 2021 season as he remains off-contract.

According to The Courier Mail, it is understood that Dearden spoke with Cowboys coach Todd Payten and club great Jonathan Thurston last week, with the club looking to go all-in on gaining the 19-year-old’s services.

North Queensland are one of seven rival clubs in the race for the Broncos starlet, who has made it clear to Brisbane that he will be weighing up his options for the future while he remains unsigned past this season.

Brisbane are understood to be confident in retaining the Mackay product, while the Cows see the young playmaker as a viable replacement for the departing Jake Clifford.

“There is interest in Tom,” Cowboys football boss Michael Luck told The Courier Mail.

“With Jake Clifford going to Newcastle next year, we have a vacancy at halfback and we are looking at several options and Tom is among them.

“In a tough year for the Broncos last season, Tom was pretty good and he is one we are looking at.

“We talked to Tom about how our squad looked. He was impressed with what he saw. Todd (Payten) is very up front in how he talks to his players and how we wants our team to play and what role they have at our club.

“This deal won’t be done in the next few days, but I’d like to think he liked what he saw … we will see how we go.”

Dearden remains one of the many young names Broncos coach Kevin Walters is keen to retain as he begins his new tenure at Red Hill, with star centre Kotoni Staggs and Origin winger Xavier Coates both off-contract.