As if the Brisbane Broncos needed more long-term halves talent, the club have moved to lock in one of the highest rated youngsters in rugby league.

The Broncos have upgraded and extended the deal of teenage halfback Calvin Harris-Tavita, the younger brother of Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita, according to Code Sports.

The 16-year-old New Zealand prospect, who first signed with the Broncos earlier this year, has been rewarded after a standout 2025 campaign that saw him emerge as one of the most highly rated young playmakers in the game.

Harris-Tavita, who starred for King's College in Auckland's Schools Championships, has drawn comparisons to Benji Marshall and Shaun Johnson for his flair and attacking instincts.

His performances prompted the Broncos to move quickly on a long-term extension, ensuring the Kiwi talent remains part of their system for years to come.

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters described the retention as a major win for Brisbane, calling it “a great signing for the Broncos, absolutely.”

Broncos head of recruitment Simon Scanlan said the club's focus on New Zealand pathways continues to pay off, noting that several of the club's young stars, including Deine Mariner, Xavier Willison and Jordan Riki, were also identified as teenagers.

“For the past decade we've been working at a grassroots level in New Zealand,” Scanlan told Code Sports.

“Over that time, and particularly the past four years, we've seen a surge in the popularity of rugby league through schools and junior clubs.”

Harris-Tavita will relocate to Brisbane later this year to continue his development within the Broncos' pathways system.