The Brisbane Broncos have revealed a striking new logo and club identity, marking the first major rebrand of the iconic NRL powerhouse in two decades.

Unveiled under the tagline “We Charge On,” the new look symbolises the Broncos' growth and ambition heading into a new era, with a forward-facing bronco at its heart and a shield design that nods to the club's original 1988 emblem.

The redesign also incorporates the Brisbane River flowing through the mark, issuing a tribute to the city and its connection to the club.

The updated logo officially retires the one introduced after the Broncos' 2006 premiership season, closing a chapter that included some of the club's greatest moments.

“This is more than just a logo, it's a statement of who we are, where we're from, and where we're headed,” said Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy in a club statement.

“It honours our past, celebrates our city, and positions us for the next generation, making us recognisable globally as we move towards Brisbane 2032 and as the NRL expands overseas.”

NRL Head Coach Michael Maguire said the new look reflects both the club's proud history and its drive for the future.

“For me it's about building on the history,” Maguire said.

“You can't stand still, you've got to keep moving forward, and we have an exciting group.”

The rebrand follows 18 months of consultation with players, staff, members, and sponsors, in collaboration with global branding agency DDB Group.

It also coincides with the unveiling of the 2026 home and away jerseys, featuring a refreshed navy Cyril Connell tribute strip honouring the roots of Queensland rugby league.