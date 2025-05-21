The Brisbane Broncos have announced they will wear an 'all black' jersey to shine a light on mental health in their upcoming Round 14 game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The jersey has been in the making for a year, the club revealed, with black jerseys, shorts and socks to be worn in the fixture.

In a first, all of Brisbane's sponsors will black out their logos which will be applied in a gel applicator and only visible under lights.

The jersey comes after the tragic death of AFL premiership winner Adam Selwood last week, and the Broncos are aiming to change the conversation around mental health by wearing the jersey.

“No matter the code, or colour of your kit, I can't imagine anyone in the sporting world not being shaken by the tragic events of the past week," Broncos CEO Dane Donaghy said on the announcement of the jersey.

“It's for that very reason we've been working over the past 12 months to make this Round happen.

“It's the message behind this jersey that we hope, as a Club, creates momentum to make change in this important space, that we know has touched so many.

“We want to honour the memory of all of those who have lost their battle and those still doing it tough, by using our platform and brand, to raise awareness about mental health.

“This jersey represents solidarity, understanding and hope and we encourage fans, players, and everyone in the community to wear it proudly and engage in conversations that could change the game.”

The Broncos revealed the jersey has been produced in collaboration with the Black Dog Institute, and that the club will make a major financial donation from proceeds of the jersey.

The jersey will also feature a QR code which will take users straight to the Broncos Wellbeing Hub which has also been created in collaboration with the Black Dog Institute.

Broncos forward Corey Jensen, who was involved in the announcement of the jersey, said he is a big advocate of mental health and hopes the jersey will allow people to be 'in a safe space' to speak about the issue.

“I've had a lot of close friends and mates that I've played footy with that have lost their battle through suicide so I'm a big advocate of mental health," Jensen said.

“Being the Brisbane Broncos and being such a big club, for us to be able to showcase our support behind the cause and allow people to be in a safe space and really make them feel comfortable is important.

“I think the awareness has definitely changed, within clubs themselves - the biggest aspect I find is people post their career, it's such a massive change going from being a professional athlete, you're so regimented in your day-to-day life.

“It's just such a different lifestyle when you finish playing professional sport and that's where a lot of people find their struggles, not being around close mates all the time.

“That's probably where the game could help a bit more, reaching out to those players in retirement, probably ten years post to make sure they're doing alright.”