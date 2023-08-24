Brisbane Broncos star forward Jordan Riki has implored teammate Corey Oates to remain at the club amidst reports indicating he could be on his way out of the club.

Set to appear in his 200th game for the club this weekend against the Canberra Raiders, Oates' future is in limbo as he remains off-contract at the end of the season and has been linked to other clubs, including the Knights.

His original contract had player options in his favour to remain at the club, however, it was reported that the 28-year-old was offered a downgrade in salary which is significantly less than what he is currently on at the moment.

“I'd be gutted [if Oates left], but I guess that's rugby league – it's part of the game sometimes,” Riki said via the Herald.

“He was a good mentor for me coming through. It's pretty hard to say at the moment, but I'd love to have him around as long as possible.

“He was one of those people who took me under his wing when I first came in. He debuted at a younger age as well, so he can definitely relate to a lot of us younger boys coming through.

“He's obviously had his ups and downs throughout his career, so he's definitely been someone I've leant on, and he's definitely helped me out as a mentor away from footy as well, on how to cope with things.”