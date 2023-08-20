Former Queensland Origin representative Corey Oates has been linked with an exit from the Brisbane Broncos for next season, with a club reportedly interested in his services.

The club legend, who is one appearance away from reaching the 200-game milestone mark, has yet to make a decision on his future despite having a player option for the next two seasons. However, it was understood by the AAP and News Corp that those player options had been knocked back by Oates and his management in favour of securing a new deal.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the Broncos have reportedly offered him an extension to continue his tenure at the club, but it is significantly less than what he is currently on at the moment.

It's understood salary cap pressure is biting down heavily on the Broncos, as the club has recently re-signed Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas and upgraded the deals of Deine Mariner and Tristan Sailor. The breakout season of Jesse Arthars could also play a part in his decision, with the Arthars aiming to cement his spot in Oates' wing position for next season and beyond.

"He's got an option up there...his management think he's worth more. There's a bit of talk about Corey Oates to Newcastle," journalist Brent Read said on Triple M.

"It would be a big decision by Corey Oates to leave Brisbane, he's been part of that club for so long, and I'm sure his preference is to stay, but if you're feeling...more than what the club is offering (he could leave)."

Linked to the Newcastle Knights, Oates would be the perfect replacement for the departing Dominic Young, who will join the Sydney Roosters next season. Actively looking for a winger for next season, the Knights have five top 30 roster spots available for 2024.

The club has cemented their fullback (Kalyn Ponga) and centre (Dane Gagai and Bradman Best) positions for next season, but the two winger spots are still up in the air. It is likely Greg Marzhew will take one of the two spots, which would allow Oates to perfectly fill the void left by Young on the opposite side of the field.

