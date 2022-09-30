Host nation England have been dealt a blow ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in three weeks' time following confirmation that premiership winners Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have both been ruled out of the squad due to injury concerns, as per the BBC.

But there's a silver lining to the terrible news, with Brisbane Broncos flyer Herbie Farnworth now all-but officially selected to make his Test debut for his nation of birth. The squad is expected to be announced on Friday, local time.

Percival had spent almost exactly four months out of the game with a knee injury before returning to help the Saints' grand final push, scoring a try in the historic win.

Lomax, meanwhile, was man of the match in the last game of the season but must now undergo surgery after sustaining a bicep injury back in April.

While they were possible inclusions, the injury news has cemented the selection of Farnworth and Salford star Kallum Watkins in coach Shaun Wane's side.

Lancashire-born Farnworth enjoyed a strong start to his NRL campaign with Brisbane, scoring 10 tries in 12 appearances this year before suffering a pecs injury that coincided with the end of Brisbane's seven-game winning streak.

Watkins will return to the side for the first time since the 2017 World Cup, where he scored three tries in five appearances as England made it all the way to the grand final.

England will open their World Cup campaign, and the tournament, with a match against a highly-rated, new-look Samoan side at St James' Park on October 15, before their other group games against France and tournament newcomers Greece.