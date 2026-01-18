Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire is preparing to unveil a familiar-looking weapon in the upcoming pre-season trials, with Phillip Coates set to pull on Broncos colours.

The 19-year-old winger is the younger brother of Storm and Kangaroos star Xavier Coates, and those inside Brisbane's camp say the similarities are impossible to miss.

Phillip, who boasts a comparable build to the 194cm Xavier, has spent time training with the Broncos at the back end of last year and is now set to feature during the club's trial matches.

Broncos prop Corey Jensen said the resemblance between the brothers was uncanny.

"They're very similar — they move the same, look the same and talk the same," Jensen told the Daily Telegraph.

"Phil's been really good.

"He did a lot of training with us late last year, and to see him come in full-time and experience the system has been great."

Like his older brother, Phillip came through the Gold Coast development pathways and has been part of Brisbane's system for several seasons.

While the Broncos' top squad will travel to England for the World Club Challenge against Hull KR on February 20, fringe players, including Coates, will remain in Australia for trials against Hostplus Cup opposition.

The opportunity has Brisbane excited about what they're dubbing internally as “Coates 2.0”.