The Brisbane Broncos are expected to re-sign experienced hooker Issac Luke for the 2021 season, reports Fox Sports.

Luke, 33, switched to the Broncos midway through this year after playing three games for St George Illawarra Dragons.

The New Zealander has played nine games for Brisbane.

Luke has worked closely with Cory Paix, where the two have been rotating between a stating and/or interchange role.

He will extend his time in Brisbane for a further year, with Fox Sports reporting that there is an agreement in place between club and player.

Luke is believed to be happy in Queensland, revealing in a recent interview is desire to play on in 2021.

“I am keen to play on but that is up to the club. At the moment I am all-in to put my hand up for next year” Luke said

“All the years I was at Souths, I loved Souths. They were my home but I have always called Brisbane my real home.”

The Broncos have put contract decisions on hold until the replacement of their head coach is confirmed.