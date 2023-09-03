The Brisbane Broncos will reportedly either re-sign or hand promotions to Jock Madden, Josh Rogers and youngster Coby Black.

Madden, who made the switch north from the Wests Tigers ahead of the 2023 season, has largely been made a passenger at Red Hill, something he wouldn't have been had he remained at Concord.

There is almost no doubt the move to Red Hill has been the better one for his career though, with the half suggesting he has learnt plenty as Adam Reynolds' understudy.

Madden has spent time in both the number six and seven jersey at Brisbane this year replacing either Ezra Mam or Adam Reynolds, and while he has another year to run on his current deal, News Corp are reporting that he will ink a contract extension that will see him remain a Bronco until the end of 2026.

That means the Broncos have all but settled on how they replace Adam Reynolds when he elects to hang up the boots, either at the end of next year or 2025.

It's believed Reynolds is likely to ink another year onto his time in Brisbane, which could see the ex-Tiger forced to wait an extra 12 months before being handed the keys to the team.

Madden could yet feature more prominently in the five-eighth discussion for 2025 though if Ezra Mam doesn't re-sign.

The young gun is off-contract at the end of 2024, and while it's believed his preference is to remain at Brisbane, he will almost certainly test the open market with the Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons believed to have shown interest.

The report also suggests Josh Rogers, who made his NRL debut on Thursday night against the Melbourne Storm, is likely to be upgraded to a fulltime deal as part of the top squad with the Broncos next year after impressing around the club and in the QLD Cup.

The 27-year-old, who played for the Broncos in this year's pre-season trials, is a late bloomer by typical NRL standards but could serve as a handy back up option within the Brisbane system in coming years.

The club are, according to the report, also set to upgrade young gun Coby Black to a development deal for 2024.

The Broncos have finished the 2023 regular season in second spot and will host the Melbourne Storm in a qualifying final next weekend at home after missing the minor premiership with Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam both expected to return.