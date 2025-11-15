The Brisbane Broncos are preparing to fight to keep Payne Haas, after reports emerged that the R360 rugby competition has made a lucrative approach to lure the Test prop away from the NRL.

News Corp revealed that Haas is weighing up a potential offer from the breakaway code, which could reportedly be worth up to $3 million per season with tax incentives, which is double what he currently earns in the NRL.

Speaking to 4BC's Wide World of Sports Radio, Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy admitted the club was aware of the approach but made it clear they won't sit back and let their star forward be poached.

“We've been pretty clear publicly and privately that we want Payne,” Donaghy said.

“We'll be doing everything we can to keep Payne at the Broncos.”

He admitted he'd like to see Haas be a Bronco for life.

“We'd love for him to play his whole career here,” he said.

“Sometimes that works out, sometimes it doesn't, but he's always got a home here at the Broncos and we'd love to see that continue.”

While the concept of R360 promises international fixtures and major financial backing, Donaghy admitted there's still uncertainty around the competition's legitimacy.

“There's been a lot written about R360 in rugby league circles in Australia, but a quick Google search will show you that not a lot has been written outside of that,” he said.

“I think all of us are waiting to see if it's actually a starter or not.

“These things will play out in time.”

Haas remains contracted to the Broncos through to the end of 2026.