The Brisbane Broncos are understood to have given Kurt Capewell permission to negotiate his immediate departure from the club.

Capewell has been linked with an immediate departure from the Broncos in recent days, with the New Zealand Warriors looming as his likely new home.

It was reported over the weekend that Capewell, who is off-contract with the Broncos at the end of 2024 could now leave the club earlier.

That comes after the Broncos last week re-signed emerging back-row combinations Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura, both until the end of 2027.

The club are also facing a salary cap issue, with the Red Hill-based outfit currently working through contract extensions and upgrades for a number of players including Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh, while the future of Adam Reynolds is also up in the air beyond the end of 2024.

The 2023 grand finalists have more than ample resources to replace Capewell if he is to depart, and 9 News through Ben Dobbin are reporting the deal now has permission to be done.

“It's highly likely that Kurt Capewell has played his last game for the Brisbane Broncos, he's contracted next year in 2024 but the Broncos have informed him that they would not be signing him for any further years after that,” Dobbin said.

“He hasn't made up his mind yet but the Broncos, talking to them today, have given him his blessing if he wanted to take up that (deal) and give him an early release.”

It's understood Andrew Webster's side in Auckland have tabled a three-year deal for Capewell, which would see him extend his career until at least the end of 2026.

It is set to the dramatic fallout of Addin Fonua-Blake's request for a release from the Warriors. While he will play out 2024 in Auckland, the Dally M prop of the year is likely to shift back to Sydney on compassionate grounds for 2025, with the Warriors looking for a player swap.

Whether Capewell eases the pressure on that player swap is up for dispute though, given the Warriors would be relying on Marata Niukore moving into the middle, as well as a host of young players at the club, to take over Fonua-Blake's role and production following his departure.