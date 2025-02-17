A Brisbane Broncos recruit has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury, which will make him unavailable for the entire 2025 NRL season.

Signing with the club in the off-season, Hayze Perham arrived at Red Hill after he turned down offers from multiple teams in the Super League and had stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors.

According to multiple reports, Perham will miss the entire 2025 NRL season after rupturing his ACL during the club's pre-season match against the Gold Coast Titans over the weekend.

The timing of the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the 35-game fullback after he signed a development contract with the club and was seen as the understudy to Reece Walsh.

With Perham sidelined, this opens the door for Latrell Siegwalt, who was named the QLD Cup's 2024 Rookie of the Year, to be the Broncos' second-choice fullback after Tristan Sailor exited the club.

From Wagga Wagga, the fullback previously spent time with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons before getting homesick but showed his impressive skill with the Redcliffe Dolphins.