Payne Haas is reportedly open to joining the PNG Chiefs in 2028, with the Brisbane Broncos struggle to retain their star prop taking another twist.

Haas is off-contract at the end of 2026, and while fears of him leaving for 2027 were dismissed when R360 fell apart, it's understood Haas will only sign a one-year extension with Brisbane at this stage.

It has often been suggested Haas wouldn't play for another NRL club, and his only way out of Brisbane would be to join a rival code offering a figure well into the millions.

That is exactly what R360 were throwing at him before it was postponed from a 2026 start date out to 2028.

News Corp are reporting Haas will finally sign the floated one-year extension once he returns with the club from the World Club Challenge against Hull KR, but it may not be just rugby on the mind for Haas.

The publication are reporting he is open to joining expansion outfit the PNG Chiefs as their marquee player when they enter the league in 2028.

The Chiefs, who will be based in Port Moresby, are currently in the process of preparing to welcome their inaugural playing group, who they can begin signing from November 1.

They would throw untold amounts of money at Haas if he was available, and from the prop's point of view, that money would be tax free.

While playing for a winner, and finding a premiership, has been Haas' public interest for some time, he and his teammates lifted the Provan-Summons Trophy in 2025.

Haas, who at one point requeasted a release from the Broncos over a lack of success, could now look to do the other thing he has talked about for much of his career - take care of his family.

In the same way the Perth Bears were preparing to throw $1.5 million per year at their top names - Cameron Munster and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who have now both recommitted to their current outfits - the Chiefs, with a likely increasing salary cap, could top that figure for Haas in a tax free environment.

It's understood the Broncos offered Haas a three-year deal originally which was declined.