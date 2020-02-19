SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos have announced positive news on star prop Matt Lodge, revealing he only suffered a partial tear to his ACL.

The 24-year old went down in an incident at training on Wednesday morning in what is a major blow to Brisbane’s season.

However, after consulting with Broncos’ sports physician and orthopaedic specialist later in the day, Lodge believes he is a chance to return to the field in 2020.

“I have had experience with this type of injury in the past with a positive outcome,” he told broncos.com.au.

“I am lucky.

“I will get straight into my rehab immediately and will do everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Nothing is certain with knee injuries, but I am confident I can get back on the field in 2020.”

Lodge will undergo further testing and assessment to determine a more precise time frame on when he will return.