The Brisbane Broncos have announced positive news on star prop Matt Lodge, revealing he only suffered a partial tear to his ACL.

The 24-year old went down in an incident at training on Wednesday morning in what is a major blow to Brisbane’s season.

However, after consulting with Broncos’ sports physician and orthopaedic specialist later in the day, Lodge believes he is a chance to return to the field in 2020.

“I have had experience with this type of injury in the past with a positive outcome,” he told broncos.com.au.

“I am lucky.

“I will get straight into my rehab immediately and will do everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Nothing is certain with knee injuries, but I am confident I can get back on the field in 2020.”

Lodge will undergo further testing and assessment to determine a more precise time frame on when he will return.