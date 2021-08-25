The Brisbane Broncos have moved to clarify the Payne Haas situation after conflicting rumours emerged on Wednesday evening.

The Courtier Mail reported originally that the Broncos had agreed to a six-year deal with Haas which would keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

Haas is on contract currently until the end of 2024, with the new deal being just that - new - instead of a three-year extension on top of the existing deal.

But the reports of that deal quickly became conflicted, with Channel 9s Danny Weidler suggesting the club were trying to get a hold of Haas and that nothing had been agreed to.

LATEST: The Brisbane Broncos are trying to get hold of Payne Haas tonight. I completely respect the journalists who get the Broncos mail - they get great info. However Ive been told Haas will not sign a six year deal as things stand. Drama ahead. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 25, 2021

The Broncos have moved to clarify the situation this morning, essentially siding with Weidler's version of events - that no new deal has been signed, although they they didn't deny discussions are ongoing.

“Payne is contracted with our club until the end of 2024," the Broncos' statement read.

“Reports that an extension to his existing contract has been finalised are incorrect.”

The rumours last night follow recent speculation that the Broncos would offer Haas a mammoth ten-year, $10 million deal, the likes of which the NRL has only ever seen once previously - for Jason Taumalolo.

The club's new director of football Ben Ikin had confirmed last month the club were in talks with Haas.

"We will remain in the conversation with Payne and his agent about how we make sure he stays at the Broncos for life,” Ikin said previously.

The Broncos are currently working through their 2022 roster, with it close to finalisation following the signings of Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell, Brenko Lee and Corey Jensen, as well as the re-signing of 13 other players.

It could become a sticking point for granting Haas an extension, given the salary cap pressure it is likely to have caused.

Haas is rumoured to be on the cusp of a big upgrade when he signs his next deal, with suggestions it will be worth a million dollars per season, regardless of when he signs it, or how many years it will be for.

The Broncos' board are rumoured to be concerned at a deal of that nature however, with the club never having dished out that much money on a single player previously.