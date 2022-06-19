Despite the ambiguity surrounding where Cameron Munster will be playing his football beyond the end of 2023, it appears certain that the star playmaker won't call Red Hill home following reports that the Broncos had removed themselves from the race.

Currently seeing out the penultimate year of his contract with the Storm, the in-form five-eighth is set to earn within the vicinity of $1.1 million across the 2022 and 2023 NRL seasons.

But with the Storm committing a large chunk of their salary cap to Kiwi half Jahrome Hughes and fellow Queenslander Harry Grant, Munster and his management were all too happy to turn down a $700,000 per annum extension earlier in the year.

As seen from his series-opening blitz against the Blues at Homebush this month, the Rockhampton native is worth every penny for what he brings on the park.

Yet, after letting those within AAMI Park down during his messy off-season, there remains a view that Munster still owes those tied to the Storm.

Having sworn off the drink after entering a rehabilitative program prior to kick-off in his latest campaign, the 27-year-old is evidently playing, and living, with the clarity that comes with sobriety.

And although he and his manager, Braith Anasta, are still locked in negotiations with purple powerbrokers about remaining a one-club player, the Dolphins are still circling the Queenslander in an attempt to both pay him his worth and bring him back north of the Tweed.

While a marquee contract in his home state is sure to act as a lure, other options for plying his trade in the Sunshine State have dried up according to News Corp, with Kevin Walters and the Broncos removing themselves from the chase.

With the ilk of Adam Reynolds, Cory Paix, Albert Kelly, Tyrone Roberts, Tyson Gamble, Te Maire Martin, Ezra Mam and his own son, Billy Walters, to call upon through the middle of the park, Walters isn't at sixes and sevens when it comes to his six and his seven.

Though Munster has the ability to make any side a far more dynamic threat, Walters stressed that he was more than happy to recommit to building his roster in-house.

“I’ve worked with Cameron in Origin, he’s a great player, but we’re really happy with what we have here,” Walters said.

“Cam isn’t available for a couple of years anyway so it’s not really relevant for us.

“We have some good depth in the halves, Ezra Mam is doing a great job here and he is the future."

While willing to pay homage to the man who played under him at Origin time between 2017 and 2019, the fellow Rockhampton product was of the view that not even the Dolphins' four-year, $4 million deal would sway the instinctive playmaker.

“Munster is in the top two or three players in the game at his best, so when a guy like him becomes available, I’m sure most clubs would want to have a crack at him," Walters continued.

“But personally I think all the noise around Cam has died down, I believe he will stay at the Storm.”

Though the aforementioned offer that is said to be on offer from Bennett and the Dolphins exceeds what the Storm were able to cobble prior to their first set of negotiations, head coach Craig Bellamy shared Walters' view.

“Without a doubt, I want Cam to stay and I’m confident he will keep him,” he said following the Storm's win over the Broncos on Friday night.

“At the end of the day, I just want Cam to do the best thing for him and his family.

“If he believes that’s at the Dolphins, I will understand, but I would like to think he thinks Melbourne is the best place for him.

“I don’t want to lose Cam, he is very important to us.

“He will have to make a decision, but the one thing I know is he will be here at Melbourne next year, there will be no early release, and I am confident he will be here for longer than that.”

Following his starring role for Billy Slater's Maroons side during their Origin I win, it would take the full forces of nature to keep Munster from retaining his jersey in the middle of the park for the series' second chapter.

Origin II is set to kick-off in Perth on Sunday, June 26 at 7:50pm (AEST).