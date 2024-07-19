The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Adam Reynolds will make his return from injury ahead of schedule on Saturday evening.

Reynolds, who has spent months on the sideline since rupturing his bicep, wasn't due to return until either Round 22 or Round 23.

The Broncos raised eyebrows by naming him on their reserves list for this Saturday's clash with the Newcastle Knights however, although it was reported at the time he was only there because the Broncos were allowed to name 24 players, and that he was still likely two or three weeks away from a return.

However, as the week progressed, it was reported he was firming as a chance to play, and in a club statement on Friday morning, the Broncos confirmed he had ticked the final box to play at the club's captain's run ahead of the trip to Newcastle.

His return comes at a critical juncture for the Broncos, who are coming off a loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons and in desperate need of wins over the final eight rounds of the season if they are to play finals.

Conservative estimates have the Broncos needing to win at least five of their final seven games to make the finals, with Reynolds, who plays his 50th game for the club upon his return, coming straight into the halfback slot for Josh Rogers.

Since suffering the bicep injury in Round 9, the Broncos have been in horrendous form, winning just two of eight games, and losing all of their last six.

Brisbane's run home, following Newcastle, sees matches against the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm with a bye to come in Round 24.