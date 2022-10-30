Fresh from being called an idiot by Josh Aloiai, former Brisbane Broncos, Queensland and Australian star Corey Parker has called on the NRL to offer greater support to players dealing with concussion and related concerns.

Parker has spoken on the issue in the wake of recent revelations from Mario Fenech and Ray Price, who are both dealing with severe consequences of repeated head-knocks, including dementia.

The matter has been further brought into the spotlight by the results of an autopsy on former Cowboys coach Paul Green, which revealed that he had been suffering a ‘severe' form of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – a brain disease caused by repeated head knocks.

Renowned enforcer James Graham has also been investigating the impacts of head knocks, discovering that his brain had also suffered damage over his extensive first-class career.

Parker played over 400 games at the highest level, and the recent revelations have him wondering what long-term impacts he might experience.

“Do I have some worries that I may have possible brain damage? Of course I do,” Parker told the Daily Telegraph.

“My mindset is the damage is done, I can't do anything about it.

“Worrying won't change it or fix it. I can't just start taking medication and start fixing the stuff in my brain.

“If you've played in the NRL like I did for 15 years, there has to be some downside doesn't there?

“I wouldn't say I have any memory issues or signs (of damage) – but it's a scary thing when you read about other players with CTE.

“You think ‘what is going on with my brain?'”

Just like Graham, Parker has decided to donate his brain to aid the NRL's research into CTE and other head-related issues.

“When I'm gone, I'd happily donate my brain to help with research.

“Hopefully it can help in some way.

“Thankfully I never had any serious concussions. I never had any game where I was knocked out sleeping – but I did have countless incidents where I got stunned or dazed.

“I would buy time by staying on the ground grabbing my shoulder or knee. I'd pretend some other part of my body was injured so I didn't have to leave the field.

“A lot of players from my generation had the same mentality.”

Parker is now arguing for every NRL rookie to undergo a brain scan to establish a base level for head knock analyses, with the NRL already requiring each player to have two cognitive tests at the start of every season.

“If we had scans of every player when they start out their careers, we'd have a baseline comparison to see if there had been some brain damage.

“It should be compulsory for NRL players to have a scan when they start out and then exit from the game.”