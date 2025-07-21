Brisbane Broncos front-rower Corey Jensen is poised to ink a new deal as his current contract winds down and will run out in less than six months.

A mainstay of the Broncos' forward pack since he arrived at the Broncos in 2022, Jensen has been one of the most consistent performers at the club and has played a vital role off the interchange bench this season.

Emerging as a bolter for the QLD Maroons last year, the 31-year-old has found career-best form in Brisbane after previously playing for the North Queensland Cowboys and is averaging 90 running metres a game to go with 378 tackles, six tackle busts, 519.3 post-contact metres and one try.

Nearing the final months of his current deal, Jensen's future in Red Hill has continually been clouded in uncertainty as the side looks to remain under the salary cap following big deals to the likes of Adam Reynolds, Blake Mozer, Ezra Mam, Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh.

Despite this, The Courier-Mail is reporting that the front-rower is on the verge of signing a multi-year contract extension to remain at the Broncos for the foreseeable future.

"I would love to stay here; coming down here was sort of like a new lease on life for me," Jensen said in June.

"I didn't really know where rugby league for myself was going after my stint at the Cowboys, and they gave me an opportunity here.

"I've been here four or five years now, and I've been loving every moment of it, and I'd love to stay around.

"I'll obviously leave that to my manager, but if there's an opportunity to stay here, I really like what we're growing (and) what we're building here as a group under Madge, and I'd love to be a part of it."