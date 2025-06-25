Brisbane Broncos front-rower Corey Jensen has commented on his future as he nears the final stages of his current contract, which will run out at the end of the 2025 season.

A mainstay of the Broncos' forward pack since he arrived at the Broncos in 2022, Jensen has been one of the most consistent performers at the club and has played a vital role off the interchange bench this season.

Emerging as a bolter for the QLD Maroons last year, the 31-year-old has found career-best form in Brisbane and is averaging 88 running metres a game to go with 358 tackles, five tackle busts and one try.

Speaking about his future, Jensen hopes to remain at Red Hill under Michael Maguire. However, at this stage, there have been no reports that he has been offered a new contract extension, which would keep him at the Broncos.

"I would love to stay here; coming down here was sort of like a new lease on life for me," Jensen said. "I didn't really know where rugby league for myself was going after my stint at the Cowboys, and they gave me an opportunity here. "I've been here four or five years now, and I've been loving every moment of it, and I'd love to stay around. "I'll obviously leave that to my manager, but if there's an opportunity to stay here, I really like what we're growing (and) what we're building here as a group under Madge, and I'd love to be a part of it.