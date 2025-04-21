New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has attracted the interest of yet another team as his future in the NRL competition continues to remain uncertain.

A dual-international for the Cook Islands (three games) and the New Zealand Kiwis (ten matches), Nicoll-Klokstad has been one of the best players at the Warriors since returning to the club in 2023 after a four-year stint with the Canberra Raiders.

A key component of the club reaching the 2023 Preliminary Final before going down to the Brisbane Broncos, the 29-year-old is still in the prime of his career and has plenty to give on the football field.

Already attracting the interest of the Catalans Dragons due to the exit of French international Arthur Mourge and pending retirement of ex-NRL fullback Sam Tomkins, another club has entered the hunt for his services.

According to The New Zealand Herald, the London Broncos have become the latest club to express interest in Nicoll-Klokstad, as he appears set to join the Super League at the end of the season for 2026.

It is understood that the New Zealand Warriors have also tabled him a two-year contract extension.

"It's just the beast of professional sport, really," Warriors coach Andrew Webster said a fortnight ago.

"On the players that are off contract, we think they have a big part to play in our club.

"We don't want them to be wearing a jersey elsewhere, but we've got to keep talking through that. We don't have trade windows, but I'm sure people negotiate outside trade windows in other sports.

"For me, they're off contract on 1 November and, as soon as that deadline finishes, clubs are quick to act and start negotiating with players, and chasing them. They're the rules - it is a bit frustrating, but everyone knows the rules."

If he departs the Warriors, Andrew Webster is likely to hand the fullback reins to the club's 2024 Rookie of the Year Taine Tuaupiki, who signed an extension with the club until the end of 2026 at the end of last year.

Primarilly a fullback, the 25-year-old has only played 17 first-grade matches - mainly on the wing - but has shown plenty of promise.

Fans would fondly remember him producing a memorable man-of-the-match display against the Penrith Panthers which saw them win in Magic Round last year.