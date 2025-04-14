The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly tabled a new and improved deal to fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in an attempt to keep him at the club beyond this season.

A dual-international for the Cook Islands (three games) and the New Zealand Kiwis (ten matches), Nicoll-Klokstad has been one of the best players at the Warriors since returning to the club in 2023 after a four-year stint with the Canberra Raiders.

A key component of the club reaching the 2023 Preliminary Final before going down to the Brisbane Broncos, the 29-year-old is still in the prime of his career and has plenty to give on the football field.

Previous reports indicated that he was slated to reject a contract extension offered by the Warriors and was set to move overseas to join the Super League competition.

It is understood that his preference is to move to the Super League with the Catalans Dragons "seriously interested" in recruiting him following the departure of French international Arthur Mourgue and the pending retirement of Sam Tomkins, per Love Rugby League.

However, The New Zealand Herald is now reporting that the Warriors have tabled a new two-year contract extension for Nicoll-Klokstad in an attempt to keep his services. The club is "still hopeful" that he will sign with them beyond this season.

"It's just the beast of professional sport, really," Warriors coach Andrew Webster said last week.

"On the players that are off contract, we think they have a big part to play in our club.

"We don't want them to be wearing a jersey elsewhere, but we've got to keep talking through that. We don't have trade windows, but I'm sure people negotiate outside trade windows in other sports.

"For me, they're off contract on 1 November and, as soon as that deadline finishes, clubs are quick to act and start negotiating with players, and chasing them. They're the rules - it is a bit frustrating, but everyone knows the rules."

If he departs the Warriors, Andrew Webster is likely to hand the fullback reins to the club's 2024 Rookie of the Year Taine Tuaupiki, who signed an extension with the club until the end of 2026 at the end of last year.

Primarilly a fullback, the 25-year-old has only played 15 first-grade matches - mainly on the wing - but has shown plenty of promise.

Fans would fondly remember him producing a memorable man-of-the-match display against the Penrith Panthers which saw them win in Magic Round last year.

"It's been a journey," Nicholl-Klokstad told RNZ after his 50-game milestone with the New Zealand Warriors earlier this season.

"I remember playing my first game, looking at the 300-game Warriors board and seeing Simon [Mannering].

"I wanted to be that guy, but that changed. I went to the Raiders and thought I'd spent the rest of my career there, and now I'm back home."