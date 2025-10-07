A fresh group of champions makes for a fresh perspective on how to celebrate, and the premiership-winning Brisbane Broncos are hoping to add one more win to their hugely successful season.

The Broncos' final mountain will come in the form of the World Cup Challenge, an event that pits the Grand Final winners of both the NRL and the Super League against each other.

While the Broncos' opponent has not yet been decided, the club has vowed to bring back the excitement of the event, after it was scrapped in 2025.

Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy confirmed the NRL champions are keen to take on their Super League counterparts. "We'll have those discussions with the NRL later this week," Donaghy told the Sydney Morning Herald.