A fresh group of champions makes for a fresh perspective on how to celebrate, and the premiership-winning Brisbane Broncos are hoping to add one more win to their hugely successful season.
The Broncos' final mountain will come in the form of the World Cup Challenge, an event that pits the Grand Final winners of both the NRL and the Super League against each other.
While the Broncos' opponent has not yet been decided, the club has vowed to bring back the excitement of the event, after it was scrapped in 2025.
Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy confirmed the NRL champions are keen to take on their Super League counterparts.
"We'll have those discussions with the NRL later this week," Donaghy told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"We understand it wasn't played last year with Penrith playing in Las Vegas, but we do see it as an important concept for the growth of our sport internationally.
"I've seen it work both here and in the UK, so we'll have those discussions with the NRL, understand how they see it working, and we'll go from there."
The NRL is keen to see the event return in 2026, and will chat with both clubs in a bid to make it happen.
"We will work with the Broncos and the Super League champions in due course," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.
"We can't confirm the date or match at this point until the winners of the Super League are known."
Hull KR will take on Wigan in the Super League grand final at Old Trafford this weekend; however, it's likely the World Cup Challenge will only go ahead if Wigan wins, as Hull KR have already committed to taking on Leeds for their 2026 season opener in Las Vegas