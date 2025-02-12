Rebuilding their squad under Michael Maguire, one of the many hookers at the Brisbane Broncos, is set to depart for a new team at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

A member of the Broncos' 2023 Grand Final team that lost to the Penrith Panthers, this season will be Tyson Smoothy's last in Broncos colours marking the end of his tenure at Red Hill.

Entering his third season with the club and last 12 months of his contract, the 25-year-old is the first player to leave after Michael Maguire took over the head coaching role from Kevin Walters.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, Smoothy will depart the club at the end of the season to take up an overseas opportunity with the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League competition.

In securing a three-year contract with Wakefield between 2026 and 2028, the publication reports that the Broncos were willing to let him stay on a lower-tier deal, but he decided against it.

Heading into 2025, Smoothy has featured in 35 first-grade matches since his debut in 2021, with four of those with the Melbourne Storm and the rest coming over the past two seasons with Brisbane.

Despite his pending exit, he has been named to play in the No.9 jersey for their first pre-season match against the Gold Coast Titans and is contending against Ben Hunt, Billy Walters, Blake Mozer and Cory Paix for a regular dummy-half spot in the team for this year.

"I probably won't give away too much there because I've just said to the boys, 'Go and compete'," Maguire said.

"I'm very fortunate that I've got some really good dummy-halves, and [with] the craft they're learning and what I'm trying to get them to understand and running the game plan.

"They've all shown they're very capable.

"So it's going to be good competition over the next month to drive to where we want to get to. But I could go in any which way with these guys."