The Koori Knockout continues to be one of rugby league's biggest and most popular events.

This year is no different, with a plethora of NRL stars set to participate in this year's event.

The four-day event will feature Indigenous players from across the country, all of whom will battle it out in the action-packed tournament.

Expected to be in attendance is Parramatta Eels sensation Josh Addo-Carr, Gold Coast Titans duo Jayden Campbell and Josh Patson, South Sydney Rabbitohs trio Cody Walker, Tallis Duncan and Tyrone Munro, and Newcastle Knights veteran Dane Gagai.

While a ton of high-profile players will be making their way to Tamworth for the competition, Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs will not be in attendance due to his Grand Final duties.

This year's Koori Knockout will take place across four days, from this Friday, October 3, to Monday, October 6.

The draw for the tournament will be held on Thursday, October 4.