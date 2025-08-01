The Brisbane Broncos are set to be without back-rower Brendan Piakura for their next two games, including tonight's match-up against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Scratched from the club's starting side alongside Payne Haas, Piakura could also miss next week's match against the Melbourne Storm after he sustained a concussion during a training session this week, per AAP.

While there has been no confirmation on the severity of the head knock, Piakura may have to undergo the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols.

If confirmed, it would be a massive blow to the Broncos as they surge towards the 2025 NRL Finals series and hope to claim a spot in the top eight, which would see them host in the first week of the finals.

A three-time international for the Cook Islands, the back-rower has played 16 appearances for the Broncos this season, starting in his last six matches.

During his time on the field, Piakura has scored one try, made three line-breaks and 289 tackles at an efficiency rate of 90.3 per cent and averaged 69 running metres per game.