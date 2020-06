Broncos duo Patrick Carrigan and Tom Flegler have both been handed suspensions following Thursday night’s clash with Newcastle.

Carrigan has been handed a two-match ban for a grade-two contact charge on Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce. He can reduce the ban to one match with an early guilty plea.

Flegler was given a one-match ban if he takes an early guilty plea for an incident with Newcastle forward Sione Mata’utia.

There were no other charges laid from the contest.