The Brisbane Broncos have made yet another signing as their top 30 roster for 2022 nears completion, with Cory Paix agreeing to stay with the club.

Paix has signed a one year extension on his current deal deal which will keep him at Red Hill until the end of 2023.

The talented youngster, who has the ability to play in both the halves and at hooker has previously represented Queensland's junior State of Origin teams.

The Toowoomba-born 21 year-old has fallen behind some of the names in that 2019 under 20s team - Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tesi Niu, Murray Taulagi, Braydon Trindall and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in particular - but Paix captained that team from halfback and is indicated as a future leader.

The young gun has played a majority of his first grade time at hooker and has impressed those in the club hierarchy.

Broncos' director of football and performance Ben Ikin said Paix will grow with his new deal.

“Cory is a clever young footballer who unfortunately hasn’t played much over the past two years.

“This contract extension gives him the opportunity and certainty he needs to grow into the quality NRL player we believe he can be.”

Paix's best bet for 2022 appears to be trying to win the number 14 jersey off the bench as a back-up option to Jake Turpin, and the likely halves combination of the arriving Adam Reynolds and Tyson Gamble.

Paix will undoubtedly learn from Reynolds during the veteran's time at the club, with plenty of other youngsters recommitting to the Broncos in recent times, alongside other key signings Kurt Capewell, Brenko Lee and Corey Jensen.