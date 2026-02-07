The Brisbane Broncos are set to unleash recruits Aublix Tawha from the Dolphins and Grant Anderson from the Melbourne Storm in their clash with Hull KR for the World Club Challenge.

Tawha, the rangey-backrower made the move across town from the Dolphins this season in a chance to lock down a position in the side's 19-man game-day roster.

He displayed impressive form in Queensland Cup during the first half of the season, where he was then given his NRL debut in Round 16 of 2025.

He worked around positions, including prop, second row, and the outside backs for the remainder of the Dolphins' regular season until being picked up by the Broncos, signing on a two-year deal.

Drawing similarities from Haumole Olakau'atu and David Fifita, he is expected to be an excellent pick-up for the Broncos and is set to feature big minutes against Hull KR.

Tawha has impressed Broncos staff since making the trip over, with Kontoni Staggs telling NRL.com that he is one to keep an eye out for this season.

“Aubs has come in flying. I didn't see much of him at Reddy (Redcliffe) last year, but he has made his mark. He is training well and getting around the boys," Staggs said.

“He wants to learn and is going to Patty [Carrigan] and Payne [Haas] and asking for tips. He is flying."

Another new signing set to make his first appearance in Broncos colours is Anderson, making his way up from the Melbourne Storm.

Already making a name for himself, Anderson made his NRL debut in 2022, coming through the Sunshine Falcons pathways.

An agile outside back who will add great depth and flair to the Broncos' backline, he is expected to be tested in his maiden appearance against Hull KR.

Along with some fresh faces, Blake Mozer will return from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign to go on tour with the Brisbane side.

The crafty hooker has played nine NRL games during 2023-2024, and after breaking his jaw last year, he will be looking to fight for a bench spot when the season starts in March.

Broncos centre Staggs was all praise of Mozer, saying his best footy in front of him and has looked promising in the preseason.

“And Mozer too has stepped up another level," Staggs said.

“Obviously he has had a few injuries and had to do a lot of rehab to get back into the team as well.

“I am looking forward if they do get picked to play alongside them (Mozer and Tawha).”

The Broncos aren't taking the World Club Challenge as an easy fixture, and are determined to bring the trophy back to Australia, an accomplishment the Penrith Panthers weren't able to achieve last time a side went over to England.

“We spoke to some players who have played in World Club Challenges and they say some of their best times over there is winning those games," Staggs added.

“We're going over to win.

"I don't think Penrith did it when they played, so we want to go over and bring that trophy back."

The fixture will take place on February 19 at 7:30 pm local time at Hull's MKM Stadium.