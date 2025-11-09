After leading the Brisbane Broncos to the 2025 NRL premiership and cementing himself as one of the best coaches of the past two decades, Michael Maguire has found himself linked to another head coaching job.

In the past 30 months, Maguire has silenced his critics by winning the 2023 Pacific Championships in an upset win with New Zealand before going on to win the 2024 State of Origin series with the NSW Blues and most recently the NRL premiership.

One of the best rugby league coaches at the present moment, he could now be set to add another accolade to his coaching achievements.

According to News Corp, Maguire has been linked to the England head coaching role ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and would see him replace current coach Shaun Wane.

Per the publication, it is understood that the Broncos coach is interested in the role.

This comes as Wane is under immense pressure after losing all three matches to Australia in the 2025 Ashes Series in a campaign that included surprise team selections, such as not naming reigning Man of Steel winner Jake Connor in the squad and not playing AJ Brimson in the opening game.

“I don't believe - I know I am. The only people I want (to back me) are the players and staff and I know I have that," Wane said when asked if he is the right choice to be the nation's coach at the upcoming RLWC.