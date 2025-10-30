The Brisbane Broncos have been stellar in their recruitment in recent years, and look likely to secure another hidden gem as they look to boost their depth in 2026.

Former New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Paul Turner is reportedly one step away from a possible return to the NRL fold, with well-placed sources revealing he is close to signing a preseason arrangement with the Broncos for 2026.

The 25-year-old New Zealander, who debuted in the NRL in 2020 and recorded 11 first-grade appearances to date, has spent the past year in the UK Championship with Featherstone Rovers before returning home and impressing in the QLD Cup with Tweed Seagulls.

Known for his ability to slot into fullback, five-eighth or utility roles, Turner's versatility has attracted interest from clubs looking to bolster depth for next season.

Zero Tackle understands Turner is close to signing a deal with the Brisbane Broncos, with sources indicating that he could replicate a career resurgence similar to Gehamat Shibasaki.

While the move is yet to be officially done, sources suggest the deal is being structured as a preseason/trial contract rather than a long-term commitment, offering Turner the chance to earn a spot while minimising risk for the club.

His career to date includes junior honours, securing 2019 Jersey Flegg player of the year, and early promise at the Warriors, but consistent NRL game time proved elusive.

Now, with renewed form in lower grades and a fresh opportunity, Turner appears ready to make his push.

For the Broncos, securing a young, adaptable back-line option with NRL experience represents smart recruitment, especially under cap pressures and the need for squad flexibility.

For Turner, this could be the turning point, with a path back to the NRL stage and a chance to fulfil early promise.

If he impresses through pre-season, Turner could be the low-cost, high-upside signing that pays dividends.

Either way, the coming weeks will determine whether this NRL chapter resumes or concludes elsewhere.