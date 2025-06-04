Statement: The below is a referee reference free zone.

Today we are here to focus on the footy. It may be hard in some entries but I am losing my hair over the ... talking about non player related matters.

This weekend saw three teams have the bye, although I'd argue another side or two almost took the week off despite "playing".

Where did your team land following Round 13's round of action?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

I honestly don't know the Raiders keep doing it. That said, they absolutely keep on doing it!

Kaeo Weekes amazing effort to set up Ethan Strange for the match-winner in the 73rd minute sums up the Raiders perfectly. They're capable of anything at any time. Amazing!

Josh Papalii will celebrate a record for appearances for Canberra this weekend as the Raiders host the Bunnies. Then they'll finally have their first Bye of the season.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2)

The Dogs had a busy week off the field with the addition of Lachlan Galvin. It will be interesting to see where he fits in.

The table topping Bulldogs can look forward to a monster clash with the Eels on Monday afternoon. It's always a beauty in front of a huge crowd.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors dream season continued as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's monster effort let the visitors to a 36-30 win over South Sydney.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck crossed for a double while Chanel Harris Tavita and Luke Metcalf combined for three try assists. Metcalf, who is firming as a Dally M favourite, also scored a ripper try.

The Warriors stay in Sydney to face the Sharks on Saturday evening. This is the game of the round!

4. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm were well below their best in beating the Titans yet still got the job done.

As per my opening statement, nothing controversial happened. Sualauvi Faalogo and Grant Anderson both crossed for doubles on the flanks.

Melbourne host the Cowboys on Friday evening in a game that promises to be far too good for that time slot.

5. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks fall here, despite not playing, as a make good for not slipping last week. Although they beat the Storm, it's a tough argument to say they belong higher than their old rivals.

Cronulla are back this weekend against the high flying Warriors. The result, and performance, off the bye should tell us a lot about this side.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys absolutely ran riot on the poor old Tigers for the majority of the Saturday night points feast!

Tom Dearden had five try assists while Jaxon Purdue and Jaxson Paulo were both awesome on the night. John Bateman had to enjoy that early try.

A monster Friday evening match up against the Storm, in Melbourne awaits. This could prove just how real the Cowboys are.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly continued to be one of the more difficult sides to predict in 2025. This past weekend they lapped the Broncos to the tune of 34 points to six.

Clayton Faulalo and Haumole Olakau'atu both crossed for try doubles while Daly Cherry-Evans put a below par Origin performance behind him in a big way.

Manly have a brilliant opportunity across the next two weeks and they travel to Newcastle then the Gold Coast. Both very, very winnable games.

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons returned from the bye and thumped the hapless Knights at Kogarah.

Nathan Lawson enjoyed a brilliant league debut while Kyle Flanagan is starting to look the part. Jack de Belin was huge and King Gutho was, well the King!

A virtual four-pointer awaits this weekend as they travel to play the Dolphins on Friday night. The result here will be huge in a few months time.

9. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins maintain their spot in ninth here. They are literally better than half the competition yet not as good as half the competition.

