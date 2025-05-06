Adam Reynolds has declared his intention to extend his career into 2026, confirming he has informed the Brisbane Broncos of his desire to play on while brushing aside suggestions that his continued presence could squeeze younger stars out of the club.

At 34 and preparing for his 297th NRL game, Reynolds is adamant he still has plenty to offer.

The Broncos had originally budgeted for his retirement at the end of 2025, prompting speculation that his re-signing could complicate negotiations with off-contract talent such as Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the skipper isn't buying that narrative.

"I'm pretty confident that everyone can stay at the club," Reynolds said to Newscorp.

"I feel like the club's in a great position to achieve some success, and with myself, I want to be a part of that, and I want all the younger boys to be a part of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't think me staying forces anyone out, and if it does, that's not what I mean to do. I want to be a part of this club moving forward."

Reynolds has consistently played down concerns over his age, though he did concede his own form dipped in last week's loss to Penrith.

The 34-12 defeat was a clear reminder of the gulf between the Broncos and the reigning premiers, a gap Reynolds knows they need to bridge quickly.

"Albeit last week was a bit of a hiccup, but I still feel like I've got a lot to give," he said.

“If I keep playing like that, no-one will want me. I'll be playing local footy.”

"But I'm enjoying myself, and I think when you get the ingredients right, there's no reason why you can't go on."

His backup, Jock Madden, is signed through to the end of 2026 but may re-evaluate his options if Reynolds' succession plan is postponed.

For now, though, the veteran half remains focused on leading Brisbane to a title, something the club hasn't achieved since 2006.

"Penrith are a classy outfit still, and we're striving to get to that place," Reynolds said.

"There's some learnings along the way, but we certainly know that we're capable of producing some good footy and taking our lessons when we need them."