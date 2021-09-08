Melbourne Storm key front rower Jesse Bromwich has revealed youth has driven the side to "their best season while he has been at the club."

The Storm have been a picture of consistency for the best part of two decades, and have had plenty of success since Bromwich, now 32 years of age, first turned out for the club during 2010.

Of course, the Storm were unable to play for points that season owning to the salary cap scandal, however, they have been in the finals every year since, winning the minor premiership on five occasions in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2019 and this season, while they have also been in five of they last ten grand finals, winning premierships in 2012, 2017 and 2020.

Bromwich identified two players to RSN Radio who have impressed him the most in Brandon Smith and Jahrome Hughes.

Smith and Hughes have been key parts of the Melbourne spine this season, with Smith spending plenty of time at hooker alongside Harry Grant, and Hughes in the halves.

"There is probably two for me. Brandon Smith and Jahroe Hughes. They have taken their games to another level and been able to put our team on their backs at times during the season," Bromwich said.

"It's going to be interesting to see how we go in the finals and I'm sure those two guys will perform."

As they strive for back-to-back performances, Bromwich admitted they should have slowed down this year following the retirement of Cameron Smith, but instead have gone from strength to strength, losing just a single game.

"Yeah I definitely think it's the best since I've been here. I think 2017 we might have lost four, but this is the best win-loss record since I've been here. It's been a great effort from all the boys this year," Bromwich told RSN radio.

"I guess you could be a bit surprised, but I just think off the back of losing some of the guys we lost, we were probably supposed to take a step backwards, but we have been able to take a step forward.

"It's been a little bit surprising."

"On the back of Smithy (Cameron Smith) retiring and a few older boys leaving over the last few years, it's been the ability of the younger guys to step up and take over games.

"All the younger boys are a year older now and a year older in footy terms is a big step."

The Storm will take on the Sea Eagles in a qualifying final at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday evening, with kick-off slated for 7:50pm (AEST).