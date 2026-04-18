Cameron Bukowski's highly anticipated NRL debut will carry extra weight on Saturday night, with the young hooker stepping into the spotlight for the Brisbane Broncos in their clash against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium.

Bukowski has been playing for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup for the past three seasons, amassing 29 appearances and playing a key role in their successful finals campaign last year.

A lifelong Broncos supporter who grew up in Brisbane, his rise through the ranks has felt almost written in the stars, whilst also being widely regarded as one of the most promising young dummy halves in the game.

His NRL dreams were inspired by his father, Gary Bukowski, whose own journey includes time in the Brisbane Rugby League Premiership with the Southern Suburbs and a stint with the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Bukowski's connection to the club also runs deeper than most.

His mother is the Salary Cap Manager and Company Secretary at the Broncos, further embedding him in the fabric of the organisation he is now set to represent at the top level.

His promotion comes after a wave of injury setbacks in Brisbane's hooking stocks, with Blake Mozer, Cory Paix and Ben Hunt all unavailable.

Bukowski, initially named on the reserves, has now been elevated to the interchange bench and is expected to partner Josh Rogers.

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The 22-year-old's emotional bond with the club was on full display last season after watching Brisbane's grand final triumph from the sheds, a moment he described as life-changing.

"One day, I hope that's me with the ring on like all the boys. I was pretty much born into this club, and it's my dream to play for the Broncos, so it'd mean everything to me," he told Zero Tackle.

Bukowski has developed under the guidance of Ben Hunt, Billy Walters and Matt Ballin, with the club investing heavily in his progression as a long-term hooker option.

Former Broncos hooker Nathan Friend has been impressed with what he has seen from the young playmaker.

“I have watched Cam closely, and he has all the attributes of a great nine. He can read the game, tackles well, and he has all the skills. I can't speak highly enough of how humble he is as well," he told the AAP.

Former Broncos and Rabbitohs hooker Shane Walker echoed that sentiment, backing Bukowski to embrace the occasion rather than be weighed down by it.

"My message to Cameron is that this is a great opportunity to get his career started and to go out and enjoy every minute of it," he told the AAP.

“He has been doing a great job in the Hostplus Cup, and if anything, his role will become even simpler on his NRL debut.

“He will have 16 other guys who are very clear in what their role is, so he will only have to go out and play his part.”

Saturday night now looms as more than just a debut — it is the beginning of a dream that has been building since childhood for a player who has spent his life orbiting the club he is about to represent.