Brisbane Broncos and English international centre Herbie Farbworth has been hit with a Grade 1 charge for tripping, but will escape with a fine.

Farnworth was sin-binned for the incident shortly after halftime, and the Rabbitohs would quickly capitalise, extending their lead through Campbell Graham's third try of the night in the eventual 32 points to 6 victory.

The incident saw Farnworth wrong-footed on the right-hand side attack of the Rabbitohs, with Graham looking for a way through the line.

Farnworth then threw the right leg out into the path of Graham and made contact with the South Sydney centre, with Graham's teammates immediately appealing to the match officials.

The incident was not immediately picked up by the officials, but at the next pause in play, the game was called up for referee Ashley Klein to send Farnworth to the bin, having been tipped off by the touch judge and officials in the bunker.

"In the previous set, there is a tripping action. On report, in the bin for ten minutes," referee Ashley Klein said.

The charge is the sixth tripping offence of the season, with Farnworth eligible for a $750 fine with an early guilty plea under his three-year incident free record, which leaves him with a 25 per cent discount compared to the usual offence of $1000.

Should he head to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening, he risks the fine increasing to $1000.

Farnworth will have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to confirm whether he will accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary.