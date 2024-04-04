The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have decided to extend the contracts of multiple players ahead of this season and will keep them at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The Broncos have confirmed that Mele Hufanga, Gayle Broughton, Neta Nu'uausala, Tafito Lafaele, Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Skyla Adams have all put pen to paper to ink new extensions with the club.

Named the club's NRLW Player of the Year last season, Hufanga topped the competition in line breaks (14) and was second in total tackle busts (71).

Her dominance has also seen her represent the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns on the international level, and she scored ten tries in her first season.

Fellow New Zealand teammate Gayle Broughton has also re-signed after joining from the Parramatta Eels NRLW and transitioned from fullback to a role in the halves.

A 2020 Olympics Gold medallist, she is an icon in both the NRLW and Rugby Sevens and managed four tries, four try assists, and six line-break assists in 2023.

"I am truly excited to have re-signed with such an incredible team and I'm even more eager as to what lies ahead for us in 2024," Broughton told Broncos Media.

As Nu'uausala, Lafaele and Lenarduzzi will also remain at the club, Under-19s Queensland representative Skyla Adams has earned a contract upgrade and will be promoted to the Broncos Top 24 roster.

