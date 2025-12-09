Aiming to go back-to-back, the Brisbane Broncos have added more depth to their roster by signing an international forward from the Newcastle Knights.

Despite being linked with a move to his junior club, the Penrith Panthers, Cook Islands international utility forward Mason Teague has decided to take his talents to Red Hill, where he has signed a train-and-trial contract with the club, per sources.

A product of St Dominic's College, Teague began his career at the Panthers and was a former captain of their SG Ball Cup side, which saw them win a premiership in 2022.

Unfortunately, the Cook Islands international has failed to achieve the same success over the past three seasons at the Dolphins and Knights.

However, he is still only 22 years old and at the beginning of his professional playing career.

Able to play in the forwards or the dummy-half role, he appeared in the NRL on eight different occasions and is still highly regarded among officials and has shown glimpses of brilliance, especially in the QLD Cup and NSW Cup reserve-grade competitions.