The Brisbane Broncos have made a new signing ahead of the 2026 NRL season, bringing in a young forward from the QLD Cup competition.

A fan favourite at the Burleigh Bears, front-rower Takitau Mapapalangi has landed a six-week train-and-trial contract with the Broncos for the club's upcoming pre-season, per The Courier-Mail.

Aiming to follow in the footsteps of centre Gehamat Shibasaki, Mapapalangi will look to impress coach Michael Maguire at Red Hill and will be able to learn from the likes of Payne Haas and Xavier Willison.

Although he will only train with the club for less than two months at the moment, he could very well be extended if he does impress.

Scoring six tries in his last seven matches during the 2025 season with Burleigh, he was named the side's Rookie of the Year and made a total of 45 tackle busts, 177 tackles and averaged 75 running metres per match.