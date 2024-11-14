The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed star fullback AJ Brimson has no case to answer after making an Instragram post on Melbourne Cup day.

Brimson placed a winning bet on the Melbourne Cup winner - Knights Choice - who was paying $101 to take out one of the world's most famous races.

In showing off his winnings, Brimson, instead of cropping the image to exclude other bets, simply attempted to white them out.

The fullback inadvertedly left what appeared to be an icon of a rugby ball one of the other bets, and it led to a storm of comments questioning exactly what the bets were, given rugby league players are outlawed from betting on the sport.

But after an NRL integrity unit investigation, the Titans on Thursday confirmed Brimson had been cleared of any and all wrongdoing.

"The Titans can confirm following all relevant enquiries relating to a social media post on AJ Brimson's Instagram account, the NRL has found no evidence to indicate Brimson has breached the gambling provisions of the NRL Code of Conduct," the Titans wrote in a statement on the matter.

"No further comment will be provided on the matter."

The NRL work closely with all betting companies who provide odds on the NRL and it would have been a surprise had any illegal activity slipped through the monitoring system.

Brimson also took to social media to confirm he had been cleared of any wrongdoing, while apologising for the post.